BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Curstin Giffin, a senior from Belpre High School is WTAP’s Student Athlete of the Week.

Curstin has a 4.15 GPA, and is T.V.C. All-Academic for Basketball and Softball.

She is a four-year captain for the Lady Golden Eagles Basketball team, and she is looking forward to leading a young team this season.

