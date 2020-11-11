UV light created to help combat COVID-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new piece of technology uses ultraviolet lights to combat germs and viruses, including COVID-19, is being developed right here in Parkersburg.

The UV light was built by Parkesburg-based company, RAJCO. One of their models for the light is already being used by the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The device is designed to help neutralize germs and viruses. It ultimately kills them in about ten minutes.

The company has already sent models to Clemson University’s Athletic Department and a school district in South Carolina. Now, they’re looking into providing this tech to more businesses in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We continue to just basically market it to everybody that we feel that can use it and that’s just about any kind of business,” says RAJCO managing partner, Gene Watkins.

The light is safe to use around people and RAJCO is still selling them.

