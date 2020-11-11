Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark names Walter Kerschl, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

WVU Medicine Camden Clark
WVU Medicine Camden Clark(Zach Shrivers)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center today announced the appointment of Walter C. Kerschl, MD, CMD, FACP, MMM.as their Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Kerschl joins the WVU Medicine Camden Clark team and comes to the Mid-Ohio Valley with over 20 years of leadership experience directing healthcare operations. Most recently, Dr. Kerschl served as a Senior Director and a Chief Medical Officer of the Cerner Corporation in Kansas City, MO, a top innovation company focused on changing the way healthcare is delivered, using state of the art technologies in over 35 countries.

“With our growth and expansion, adding this new position parallels the goals and strategies that we have set forth to better serve our community. Dr. Kerschl’s experience and expertise as an executive, and previously as a practicing internist, is perfectly suited for this role to lead our medical team,” said Steve Altmiller, President and CEO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

Kerschl’s distinguished education began as an undergrad at the University of Rochester, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biology; followed by his Doctorate at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH; and finally, a Master of Medical Management from Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh.

Throughout his extensive medical career, Dr. Kerschl has worked in his own practice, Patient Choice, Inc., where he implemented the first EHR and e-prescribing program in the area; as a medical director and attending physician for Augusta Healthcare in Fishersville, VA; as a medical director for Kendal at Lexington, continuing care retirement community; as an admitting physician at Carilon Stonewall Jackson Hospital, Lexington, VA; as a practicing physician and owner of Rockbridge Internist, Inc, Lexington, VA; as well the founder of the Rockbridge Medical Arts Complex, encompassing three medical practices in Lexington, VA.

Dr. Kerschl has received many recognitions and honors from various entities throughout his medical career, spanning over two decades. He was named Physician of the Year at the Cerner Corporation and Cerner’s Masters Distinction, a recognition of outstanding work. He was a Merton’s Scholar at Dartmouth College, and he was a Bausch and Lomb Science Medalist.

“I’m delighted to serve in this role for the people of the Mid-Ohio Valley and the surrounding region,” said Kerschl. “I am committed to ensuring that every person that seeks care with us experiences exceptional patient care while having access to the latest technology and treatments.”

