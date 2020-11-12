Advertisement

Area athletes accept scholarship bids

Grant Hussey, Emily Allen and Courtney Schuck sign letters of intent for athletic scholarships
WTAP News @ 6 - Schuck signs with Wingate
By Jim Wharton
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday was national signing day for high school seniors making their decision on college athletic scholarship.

3 Mid Ohio Valley Athletes signed their Letters of Intent accepting scholarship offers.

Parkersburg South’s Grant Hussey is going to West Virginia University on a baseball scholarship. Hussey is a 6′4, 220 lb first baseman, and he’s considered one of the top prospects at the position in the nation in this year’s recruiting Class.

Parkersburg High’s Emily Allen is also using her skills with a bat and a glove to earn a college scholarship.

Emily is headed to North Carolina State on a softball scholarship. The Big Reds catcher has twice earned Classs AAA All State honors.

Marietta High School’s Courtney Schuck will be playing soccer on the collegiate level at Wingate University. Wingate is an NCAA Division II school in North Carolina.

Courtney has earned All District and All State honors during her career with the Tigers.

