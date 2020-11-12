Belpre student artwork on display at Citizens Bank

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Citizens Bank has recently displayed a new collection of artwork by students from Belpre High School and Belpre Elementary School.

The schools have been working with Artsbridge and the bank to display student work for approximately a year, according to Chad Stevens, art teacher at Belpre High School. Art teachers at each school evaluate and select student submissions. Artsbridge then adds mats and frames to the pieces to be displayed in the bank’s lobby.

New artwork is displayed every couple of months.

“Usually I try to get a good variety of projects that we’ve been working on,” Stevens said. “We’re always appreciative of any place to display student work, and right now it’s getting a little harder to find gallery space,” he added.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank held exhibit openings for families to visit and enjoy the artwork, and the hope is that the practice will resume when it is safe to do so.

Stevens said the students enjoy seeing their work on display, as well.

“It changes things..when you see your artwork framed and matted. They get really excited and they’re really proud of their work,” Stevens said.

