Bricks are available for purchase at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Marietta

A section of Armory Square is dedicated to past and present members of the military
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

While Veteran’s Day has passed, it is the time of year that bricks are available to be purchased to honor men and women who served in the military, at the Veteran’s Walk of Honor at Armory Square in Marietta.

There is no limit to how many bricks someone can purchase, and they can write the names of anyone who is serving or has served previously, and they will be dedicated on the memorial.

The bricks mean a lot to veterans, as it shows that they know someone is always thinking about them.

“I have someone that has a brick out in front of the fountain in the Walk of Honor, that served in World War II,” said Harley Noland, Board President of the Marietta Armory. “Just a friend that had no family left, and so a brick was purchased in his memory, and it made his day.”

Bricks can be purchased for $50 each.

Applications are available online, or at the Armory.

