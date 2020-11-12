Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 12 slate

Week 12 of the Mid Ohio Valley high school football season
Generic football image via MGN
Generic football image via MGN(MGN)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) -

Saturday

1:30- East Hardy at Doddridge

1:30- Wirt at Ritchie

7:00- Fort Frye vs. Springfield

Sunday

1:30- Spring Mills at Parkersburg

1:30- Tolsia at Williamstown

1:30- St Marys at Wheeling Central

1:30- Ripley at South Charleston

Sunday games depend on COVID rates in host counties released Saturday

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car elevated on hill after Tuesday morning crash
Single-vehicle wreck sends car off side of I-77
U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a fire in the Wayne National Forest in Washington County.
UPDATE: Crews battling fire in Wayne National Forest in Washington County
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Schuck signs with Wingate
Area athletes accept scholarship bids
Ohio State season ticket holders have options when it comes to 2020 football season.
Ohio State/Maryland football game canceled
WTAP News @ 6 - Teams dropped from volleyball tournament
3 local teams dropped from WV volleyball tournament.
Bobcats Zap Zips