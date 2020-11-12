Football Frenzy- Week 12 slate
Week 12 of the Mid Ohio Valley high school football season
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WTAP) -
Saturday
1:30- East Hardy at Doddridge
1:30- Wirt at Ritchie
7:00- Fort Frye vs. Springfield
Sunday
1:30- Spring Mills at Parkersburg
1:30- Tolsia at Williamstown
1:30- St Marys at Wheeling Central
1:30- Ripley at South Charleston
Sunday games depend on COVID rates in host counties released Saturday
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.