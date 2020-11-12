Advertisement

Georgia Secretary of State in quarantine amid presidential vote recount

By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — After his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to get tested and to quarantine just as the state is preparing for a hand tally of the presidential race, his office said.

Tricia Raffensperger tested positive Thursday, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press. Brad Raffensperger was en route to get tested and plans to self-quarantine as a precaution even if his test is negative, Fuchs said.

If the secretary of state tests positive, Fuchs said she and other members of his staff who have been in close contact with the secretary will get tested and quarantine.

Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that he had chosen the presidential race for a mandatory audit of election results. Because the margin in that race is so tight, the audit is resulting in a full hand tally of the votes, he said.

County election officials must begin the hand tally by 9 a.m. Friday and complete it by Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County now 2nd-highest in W.Va. for active COVID-19 cases
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Gov. DeWine: Shutdowns, more restrictions possible in Ohio
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath says a man tried to rob Maxwell’s Pizza at 6:09 in the...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing pizza restaurant in McConnelsville, Ohio

Latest News

Trick shot at The Masters
What's Trending, 11/12/20
Forecast for November 12th
Forecast for November 12th
Amanda Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 11/12/20
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the...
Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion
Artists clown a botched sculpture restoration as looking "like a cartoon."
Take a Look at This: Botched statue restoration looks like 'cartoon'; Dumpster fire toys