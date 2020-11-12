Lawsuit: LGBTQ+ community victims of health-care discrimination

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Attorneys representing three people are filing a federal lawsuit against the state of West Virginia, alleging health-care discrimination toward members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs - two of them transgender -- say they were discriminated against because state health insurance and Medicaid policies do not cover issues related to transgender care.

“No one should have the door slammed on them while they’re just trying to access basic healthcare," plaintiff Christopher Fain, 44, said. "But that’s what these discriminatory exclusions do to people just because they’re transgender. This health care is about my very survival, and the health and survival of thousands of other transgender people in our community forced to go without care because of these exclusions. We feel like we are being swept under the rug, treated as if we don’t exist, and that is not okay.”

Walt Auvil, a Parkersburg attorney involved in the case, says those kinds of blanket exclusions are discriminatory.

Lambda Legal, a D.C. based non-profit, and Minnesota attorney Nichols Kaster are the others involved in the lawsuit, which will be filed in U.S. district court in Charleston.

“Transgender and nonbinary West Virginians are denied coverage for essential, and sometimes life-saving, gender-confirming care—while cisgender West Virginians receive coverage for the same kinds of care as a matter of course," says Lambda Legal attorney Avatara Smith-Carrington (they/them/their). "The exclusions of gender-confirming care in West Virginia’s state health plans are unconstitutional and discriminatory, and deny transgender and nonbinary West Virginians basic dignity, equality, and respect.”

Advocacy groups, such as Fairness WV, said the suit is a step that needs to be taken to improve equality for a marginalized group of people in the Mountain State.

“There is a variety of discrimination that goes on in this state towards LGBTQ people," said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness WV. "And this lawsuit that Lambda Legal is bringing highlights a major form of discrimination that harms a lot of people here.”

Auvil said he is “proud” to represent the plaintiffs in this case and to be the local counsel for both of the legal teams heading this suit.

“We hope to rectify what has been an injustice for a lot of folks in West Virginia through this litigation,” Auvil said.

According to a recent annual survey done by Fairness WV, about 45 percent of LGBTQIA+ individuals West Virginia experienced discrimination by medical or mental-health providers. Another 17 percent were refused care outright, the survey said.

