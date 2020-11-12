Advertisement

‘Lockdown’ is the Collins Dictionary 2020 word of the year

Coronavirus is No. 2
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its word of the year.

The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in 2019.

Sticking with the theme, more than half of the Collins Top 10 is related to the coronavirus pandemic, including the word coronavirus.

Here’s the rest of the list from our friends who practice British English:

  • BLM – short for Black Lives Matter
  • Keyworker – someone without whose work society cannot function properly
  • Furlough – a temporary laying-off of employees
  • Self-isolate – to quarantine oneself if one has or suspects one has a contagious disease
  • Social distancing – a set of measures aimed at stopping the spread of infectious disease, based on staying away from other people as much as possible
  • Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties
  • TikToker – a person who regularly shares or appears in videos on TikTok
  • Mukbang – a video or webcast in which the host eats a large quantity of food for the entertainment of viewers

