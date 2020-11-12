Marietta Community Foundation celebrates National Community Foundation Week

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - November 12 marks the beginning of the 31st Annual National Community Foundation Week. This celebration was instituted by former President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, to celebrate the work community foundations accomplish throughout the country.

Although this year’s celebrations will look different than they have in the past due to COVID-19, the Marietta Community Foundation is not allowing the obstacles the pandemic presents to detract from what National Community Foundation Week represents.

“We look forward to this week every year,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of the Foundation. “Sure, we get to draw focus to what we do in the community, but we don’t use this week to pat ourselves on the back… we focus our celebrations through serving our community.”

The Foundations events include:

2020 Annual Nonprofit Challenge, sponsored by Superior Toyota Hyundai

- November 2 – November 17

- Local nonprofits will compete in a toy drive for the Washington County Angel Tree Program

- Daily updates on the standings will be announced during NCFW

- Winners will be announced via Facebook Live at Superior Toyota Hyundai on November 18 at 12 P.M.

Annual Awards

- November 13th @ 10 a.m.

- The Foundation will announce its annual awards for Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year (Individual/Family), Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year (Business), and Nonprofit of the Year

Professional Advisor Seminar, in partnership with the Economic Round Table

- November 17 at 12 P.M.

- Professional Advisors in Washington County are invited to tune in to an Economic Round Table virtual seminar for free

- The first 50 professional advisors to register and attend the event will receive $10 in Marietta Bucks to purchase a lunch on their own

National Community Foundation Week begins November 12th and ends on the 18th, however, the Foundation is beginning a major event, their Annual Nonprofit Challenge, on Monday, November 2nd. Local nonprofits will compete in a toy drive for top prizes totaling thousands of dollars. The remaining events will take place during the normal dates established 31 years ago.

“Does this year’s celebration look like it did when we first began 2020?” asked Allender. “No, but that’s the best thing about the Foundation… we adapt quickly and we continue to keep our community’s best interest at the forefront. Whether we are increasing awareness of what we do in Washington County, supporting nonprofits through a contest, or helping our local professional advisors increase their knowledge to better serve their client base, we are always focused on making our community better!”

