Marietta holds flagpole dedication ceremony at Discovery Gardens

A flagpole was dedicated to the Charles Schob Discovery Garden in Marietta
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

On Veteran’s Day, the Marietta Rotary Club wanted to honor one of their founding members who also served in the United States Air Force.

Charles Schob, who passed away in 2018, was named for the city’s Discovery Gardens land, and a flagpole was built there to honor his life and for serving in the military, representing Marietta.

On Wednesday, members of the Marietta Rotary Club hoisted an American Flag as well as an Air Force flag on to the flag pole.

Members of Charles' family were in attendance, and were honored to be involved in the ceremony that remembered him.

“I know (Charles) loved Marietta,” said Jason Schob, the grandson of Charles. He loved the flower garden, he loved the rotary. He loved the military, and I think it’s a great honor for him and Marietta in general to honor him on Veteran’s Day."

The rotary club chose to have the ceremony on Veteran’s Day, because they wanted to not only honor Charles, but all Veterans who served and continue to serve.

“People are willing to lay their life on the line for the freedoms that we all enjoy, and we’re all very grateful for that," said David Haas, a member of the Marietta Rotary Club. “So, we actually had this planned for about a month ago, but thought it’d be better served if we put it off until Veteran’s Day and kind of tied it in with Veteran’s Day.”

