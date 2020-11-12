Obituary: Candace C. Birchess

Candace Catherine Birchess, 67, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away November 11, 2020 at the Corner View Nursing and Rehab Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born January 14, 1553 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Eleanor Blum Birchess.

Candace was a 1970 graduate of Parkersburg High and was Christian by faith.

Surviving are two siblings: Joseph S. Birchess Jr. and Jo Anne Tingler, both of Parkersburg.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Mike Seeley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

