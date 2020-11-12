Advertisement

Obituary: David Everett Neal

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Everett Neal, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Wyngate Senior Living Community.

He was born March 10, 1937, in Beckley, WV, a son of the late James and Beulah Walker Neal.

Dave was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from Borg Warner. He loved to travel and had visited all national parks, woodworking, hunting and fishing. Dave was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter in-law, Kitty Neal of Parkersburg; one sister, LuAnne Bunting of Parkersburg; one brother, Eldridge Neal (Karen) of Roswell, New Mexico; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Neal; his son, James E. “Jim” Neal; and his daughter, Debbie Weaver.

Graveside services will be at 1 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, WV. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Neal family.

