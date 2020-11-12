Obituary: Karen J. Williams Cochran Taylor

Karen J. Williams Cochran Taylor, 72, of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away November 11, 2020 at Harmar Place in Marietta, with her loving family by her side. She was born to James E. “Pete” and Flora Jean Parker Williams on July 10, 1948 in Fairmont, WV. She moved with her family from Fairview, WV to New Matamoras in 1959. She was a 1967 graduate of Matamoras High School. On April 17, 1965, she married Robert M. Cochran, who preceded her in death. When her children were young she was active in New Matamoras PTL, New Matamoras United Methodist Church VBS and New Matamoras Little League. She was retired from Peoples Savings Bank, and was a past Clerk for Grandview Township. She married Kenneth Taylor on December 16, 1995, and together they owned and operated Taylor’s Drive Thru and Carryout. She enjoyed feeding and watching the many wild birds in her yard, tending her flowers, and also caring for the many stray cats that made their way to her door.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Cochran, and father and mother-in-law, Kenneth & Ethel Taylor. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenny; daughters Tracy Reifer (Mike) of Williamstown, and Julie Cochran of New Matamoras, and sons Robert “Matt” Cochran (Deyse) of Houston, TX and Jonathan Cochran of New Matamoras; seven grandchildren: Morgan Cochran Brown (Greg), Tyler (Mollie) & Gant Bleakley, Robert Cochran, and Danielle, Michael and Lindsey Reifer; five great-grandchildren: Eisley Adams-Morrison, Phoenix, and Rooney Bleakley, and Landon and Lyla Brown; brother, James E. Williams (Lisa) of Marietta, sisters Joyce Berga (Ronnie) of Belmont, WV, and Rebecca Strahler (Rod) of Marietta; several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and her special cousins Jane Rush, of Fairview, WV and Cathy Cochran of Marietta. She is also survived by her beloved dog “Bambi”. She has left us with many fond memories and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Harmar Place and Shrivers Hospice for the excellent and loving care provided.

The family wishes to provide an opportunity for those wanting to pay their respects. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, family presence will be very limited. Public visitation will be at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. Number of people in the building at one time will be limited during visitation, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Private burial and service will take place at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Karen, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a favorite animal rescue organization of choice. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Karen’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

