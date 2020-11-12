Obituary: Lawrence Leroy Bowersock

Lawrence Leroy Bowersock, of Bloomfield, Ohio, fought the good fight and went home to his reward on November 12, 2020, after 89 years and 360 great days on earth. He was born at home on November 17, 1930, on Eight Mile to Henry William and Lillie Skinner Bowersock. In 1950, he graduated from Lawrence High School after displaying his talent on the basketball court.

On August 18, 1952, he eloped with the love of his life, Phyllis Lucille (Binegar) and together they raised their 3 children on the family farm: Roy (Judy) Bowersock, Susie (Ted) Patterson, and Ronnie (Kim) Bowersock. Also surviving are his grandchildren Steve, Tony and Rick Bowersock; Melinda Crone and Jeremy Patterson; Josh, Zach, Ben, Pete and Jill Bowersock. Additional survivors include those that he claimed made him great, 15 great grandchildren. He was also a trusted and loved friend, neighbor, brother, and uncle, among many other things.

His hard work ethic began on the farm with his parents. He plowed everything from Marietta to Woodsfield and started his own dairy and beef cattle farm in Bloomfield in1960. He gradually added running water, multiple buildings and barns. He spent many hours on his tractors and used that experience to fix anything his son Ronnie tore up. Off the farm he worked for Ludlow Township, drilled oil and gas wells, drove a school bus, and retired from the Ormet plant after 28 years of service.

He was a lifetime member of the Bloomfield United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Charles Bowersock, Ethel Weinstock, Mary DePuy and Dorothy Lankford.

A special thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley, Amedisys and the many other caring nurses and doctors.

Private visitation will be held at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Monday at 11:30 for a processional to East Lawn Memorial Park for a graveside service. Covid guidelines will be observed. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

