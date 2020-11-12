Obituary: Mazie J. Haught

Mazie Jane Villers Haught, 93, of Parkersburg, W.Va. died November 11, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 27, 1927 at St. Marys, Pleasant County, W.Va. to Edward and Ida M. McEldowney Oliver and later adopted by Sheridan “Shird” and Claretta “Etta” Villers of Paden City, W.Va.

Mazie had been employed at Paden City Pottery and Newell Pottery. After that, she became a homemaker. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and will be greatly missed by her church family at the Lost Pavement congregation where she had attended for the past 9 years.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends, including Randy and Joyce Vanfossen who have cared for her for the past 13 years.

Mazie was preceded in death by her birth parents; her adoptive parents; her husband of 62 years, Edward A. Haught; her young son Roger Lee Haught; two sisters, Marie Gray and Bertha Bell; one brother, Harry Oliver; and one adoptive sister, Genevieve Conklin.

Funeral services will be 6 P.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg with Evangelist Daniel Ruegg officiating. Visitation will be from 2 – 6 P.M. prior to the services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Northview Cemetery, New Martinsville, W.Va.

The Vanfossen family would like to thank House Calls Hospice for their loving care given to Mazie.

