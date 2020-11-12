Obituary: Pauline E. Ritchie

Pauline E. Ritchie, 91, of Williamstown went to be with the Lord November 11, 2020 at Summit Acres Nursing Facility. She was born November 17, 1928 a daughter of the late Ernest and Helen (Butcher) Miracle.

Pauline was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Pleasant (Burnt Hill) United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and singing Gospel music with the Ritchie Family.

She is survived by two daughters Pam Eyster and husband Denny, Pansy Burns and husband Phil, and daughter-in-law Donna Ritchie all of Williamstown. She is also survived by six grandchildren Jon Eyster, Richie Eyster, Janette Boone, Susan Brown, Annette Cox, and Sherry Parsons; six great grandchildren; and two great great grandchlidren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lester Ritchie, son Roger Ritchie, sister Grace McHenry, and four brothers Charles, Elsworth, Harold, and Robert Miracle.

Graveside services will be Saturday 2:00 PM at Burnt Hill Cemetery with Reverend Michael Branch officiating. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Burnt Hill Church.

