State Fair of West Virginia to host drive-through light display

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair, it’s first-ever Christmas Light Drive-Through experience. Set to take place on Thursdays-Sundays from 6 P.M. – 9 P.M., starting on Friday, November 27, Christmas at the Fair will allow patrons to safely drive-through the property while enjoying the sights and sounds of the holidays.

“This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone and we hope this display is able to bring some joy as we enter the holiday season,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We have worked really hard to make this event something special and we hope to make it a tradition that continues to grow every year.”

Christmas at the Fair is available for donations only and will begin behind the livestock barns. Patrons are asked to enter Gate 5 on 219 North beside the horse barns.

“We really have to thank the businesses and individuals who have stepped up with sponsorships to make this event possible,” Collins continued. “This is the first major event of the year that we’ve been able to host, so without their help, we would not have been able to create this display.”

Major sponsors for this event include, Greenbrier Physicians, Premier Bank, First Energy, Bank of Monroe, Monroe Insurance Group, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Lowe’s, Tractor Supply, JDL Contracting, Tuscawilla Farm, Virginia Land Co, David M. Moore Real Estate Law, Greenbrier Valley Airport, and Knight Henderson Insurance. Free hot chocolate will be available on several sponsored evenings.

