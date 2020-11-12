Advertisement

US posts $284.1 billion budget deficit for October

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits.

The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenues declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared.

The October deficit was almost double the $134.5 billion deficit logged in October 2019. It smashed the previous October record of a $176 billion deficit set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, totaled a record $3.1 trillion, breaking the old mark for an annual deficit of $1.4 trillion set in 2009.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year’s deficit will surpass the 2020 mark, hitting $3.3 trillion.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County now 2nd-highest in W.Va. for active COVID-19 cases
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Gov. DeWine: Shutdowns, more restrictions possible in Ohio
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath says a man tried to rob Maxwell’s Pizza at 6:09 in the...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing pizza restaurant in McConnelsville, Ohio

Latest News

Trick shot at The Masters
What's Trending, 11/12/20
Forecast for November 12th
Forecast for November 12th
Amanda Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 11/12/20
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the...
Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion
Artists clown a botched sculpture restoration as looking "like a cartoon."
Take a Look at This: Botched statue restoration looks like 'cartoon'; Dumpster fire toys