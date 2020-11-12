Vienna holds Veteran’s Day ceremony at Spencer’s Landing

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Vienna found a way to honor the nation’s military members on Veteran’s Day.

A ceremony was held in front of the Gold Star Memorial at Spencer’s Landing.

Mayor Randy Rapp and Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce were among the notable speakers at Wednesday’s event. Patriotic songs were sung, and mayor Joyce read part of the Veteran’s Proclamation, which was signed by the region’s mayors.

“Our men and women in uniform have risked their lives to protect the interest of our country, and defend our freedom,” Joyce recited. “And whereas Americans throughout the United States continue to live in freedom because of the contributions and sacrifices made by those who have served, and those who continue to serve.”

Dozens of people, including many veterans, came out to safely celebrate.

Jerry Smith, a former U.S. Marine, spoke at the event, and explained why it is great that Vienna celebrates Veteran’s Day so strongly.

“This is a great town,” said Smith. “This is a great area right here with this Gold Star Memorial, and for allowing the marines to put the flags for heroes back here. We need to keep our history going, and this is what it’s all about over here.”

