Wood County near completion of first full virtual learning week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction admits being in the classroom beats learning at home.

But Christie Willis says, with virus numbers rising, Wood County is prepared to teach virtually, if necessary, well into the current school year.

Wood County Schools Friday completes its first full week of virtual classes since the start of the school year.

Willis says this week has gone very well, and, while it’s not an ideal situation, the virtual system will allow the school system to keep offering virtual classes for the forseeable future.

One difference from the system rolled out last spring, when in-person classes were suspended in March, is that there’s no use of the paper learning packets used at that time.

“This year, we do have one to one devices," Willis says, "and every child in Wood County Schools has an I-Pad, so teachers are able to communicate with them through Microsoft Teams or Schoology, so they can get their assignments and we’re not doing the paper packet pickups like we did last year.”

Wood County began the school year September 8 with partial in-person learning, and plans as recently as late last month to expand that to four days a week. But it had to move to all-virtual classes this week when the county moved to “orange” in West Virginia’s education map.

That could continue, depending on what the education map shows when the new one is released Saturday night.

