Advertisement

Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The restrictions take effect Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County now 2nd-highest in W.Va. for active COVID-19 cases
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Update: Governor defends possible closings, crackdowns
There are at least 32 COVID-19 outbreaks in the area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health...
MOVHD reports nearly 3 dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, 418 active cases
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath says a man tried to rob Maxwell’s Pizza at 6:09 in the...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing pizza restaurant in McConnelsville, Ohio

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Wirt County vs. Summers County
Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) discusses Senate Orientation
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion
Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas