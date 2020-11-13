Gallipolis man killed in early morning wreck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Gallipolis man is dead following an early morning crash on County Road 111 near Morgan Township in Gallia County.

State troopers say 39 year-old Partick Nibert was driving his truck westbound on CR 111 around 1:30 in the morning Friday when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. His vehicle then caught fire.

Nibert was fatally injured in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia EMS, the Vinton Fire Department, the Gallia County Coroner’s Office, Graham’s Towing and Cremeen’s funeral home responded to the scene.

The Gallipolis post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.