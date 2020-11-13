Advertisement

Governor issues mandatory mask order

Effective at midnight Friday
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice is issuing an executive order-effective at midnight Friday- for people to wear a face mask or covering in all buildings in the state.

There will be a few exceptions: for children under nine years of age, anyone with a breathing problem, and for people eating and drinking in restaurants and bars.

Justice is also requiring all businesses for people to comply with the mandate. Those who violate that requirement will be shut down.

The governor says if people refuse to wear a mask, businesses should call law enforcement, to issue a citation for obstruction of justice.

The governor also is to sign an executive order moving the start of winter sports in school to January 11.

Fall sports are to finish up as scheduled and all youth sports will follow public and private schools' sports schedules.

