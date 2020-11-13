Memorial Health System receives donation to purchase ventilators

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Thursday, November 5, Jason Lewis of Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Company along with the Spartan Foundation, made a donation of $74,000 to Memorial Health System. The donation is being matched by other community donations, and helps provide nearly $150,000 to purchase four new ventilator systems, which are essential in caring for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“No one questions the crisis that we’re in,” said Dr. Dan Breece, Vice President of Physician Services. “We saw the national need for ventilators at the beginning of this pandemic. This gift allows us to secure four of them and treat all of our patients and the people living in this community to the highest level of care we can provide, right here in Marietta. We’ve had ventilators for quite some time, but this equipment will give us the capacity to care for a surge of patients, such as we’re seeing now. From everyone at Memorial Health System and on behalf of all our employees, I can’t thank Tri-State and the Spartan Foundation enough for their generous donation. It’s an amazing gift, and we are so grateful.” “

We are incredibly grateful for this important donation as we continue to care for patients with COVID-19 and patients who need breathing support,” said Scott Cantley, President and CEO of Memorial Health System. “This donation will help tremendously as we care for them over the coming months and years. I want to express my sincere appreciation for this contribution as we focus on providing important and life-saving care to our community.”

Community members may show their support in the COVID-19 cause with a donation to Memorial Health Foundation. By calling (740) 374-4913 or visiting foundation.mhsystem.org and choosing the designation: “COVID19 Relief,” you are supporting your community’s nonprofit health system fight against this epidemic. Funds raised will go towards respirators, ventilators, a Xenex germ-zapping robot™, and an outdoor medical tent to ensure this community is as prepared as it can be.

