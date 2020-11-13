Advertisement

Obituary: Dorothy Ellen Flowers

Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Dorothy Ellen Flowers, 84, of Marietta passed away November 12, 2020 at the Arbors of Marietta.  She was born October 26, 1936 in Lower Salem on Paw Paw Ridge to the late Gilbert F. Goldie A. (Antill) Whetstone.

Dorothy worked at the Marietta Convalescent Center and Heartland of Marietta, but her main job was helping  keep records for Flowers General Painting.

Dorothy is survived by her husband  Lloyd A Flowers whom she met at the age of 14 and married June 1, 1952 at the age of 16.  Also surviving are 2 sons Lloyd R. (Bonnelle) Flowers and James A (Sandra) Flowers; 4 granddaughters Meghan (Ron) Moore, Shannon (Donnie) Hopp, Andrienne Flowers, and Rachel (Andrew) Ferrell, 1 grandson  Cameron Weckbacher, 3 great granddaughters Lacey, Reghan, and Lily. A sister Olive (Whetstone) Mendenhall, a special little boy Trae Nelms and a foster daughter Sherry Davis and a sister-in-law Marilyn Whetstone also survive her.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy, was preceded in death by 2 brothers Ralph and Larry John Whetstone and brother-in-law Guy Mendenhall.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, November 14th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Paw Paw Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home form 11 to 1 on Saturday.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

