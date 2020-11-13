Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Wilcox

Elizabeth Ann Wilcox, better known as “Beth”, lost her battle to cancer on November 6th, 2020 at 2:15 am. Beth was born on December 7th, 1967 to Christine A. Rhodes and Donald G. Rhodes Jr. Beth was a Parkersburg South graduate of 1986 and then went on to attend Glenville State College. She graduated from GSU in 1991 with a degree in teaching history. Beth married her husband, William D. Wilcox, of 26 years on October 8th, 1994. They had two children together, Zachary D. Wilcox born on December 21st, 1999 and Emily R. Wilcox born on June 12th, 2001. Beth worked at Huntsman which later became Nova. She enjoyed her time there and all the people she met. Beth went on to get a job at Solvay Advanced Polymers where she worked until June 9th, 2019. The people Beth worked with were like a second family to her. She would always come home and tell her family it was like working with middle school boys because of all the jokes.

Beth’s favorite place to be was on her raft either on the Gulf Coast or in a pool. She spent all of her summers floating and all her fall weekends at the family farm. Beth enjoyed spending time at home with her husband and two kids hanging on the back porch. Anyone who knew Beth knew you could find her with a bottle of Boone’s Farm listening to Kid Rock. She was an avid Kid Rock fan and traveled to many of his concerts with her friends and family. Beth had a personality so big it could not be measured. Her laugh was contagious and even a little obnoxious. Her smile and laughter will carry on forever in the hearts of everyone she met.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

