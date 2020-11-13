Obituary: John Eric Helgesen

John Eric Helgesen, 63 of Little Hocking, Ohio died on November 9, 2020 at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born November 28, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late John Axel and Virginia Knapp Helgesen. John was a mechanical insulator for 30 years. He attended trade school and taught many people in the Insulating trade. He retired following 30 years from Local 80 of the Heat and Frost Insulators, retiring at the age of 47. He had done most of his work for local plants including Kraton and DuPont. He currently had been working for G4S Security and had done maintenance work for Belpre City Schools. He had attended Faith Harvest Church where he taught the Youth. He and his wife currently were attending the Porterfield Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Cheri Helgesen, two sons, Chris (Ginger) Helgesen of Florida, Jay (Lori) Helgesen of Vincent, Ohio, daughter, Hannah (Jake) Marburger of New Haven, WV, daughters in love, Alisha (Eric) Wright of Marietta, Ohio, Nikki (David) Hamm of Winfield, WV. Also surviving are his grandchildren, MiKayla, Gavin, Landin, and Tristan Helgesen, Ella & Axel Helgesen, Cecelia and Sophie Marburger, and Hudson Wright and Jackson and Madilyn Hamm. John is survived by his sister, Linda (Ron) Lombardi of Missouri.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery Belpre. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

