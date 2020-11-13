Obituary: Martha Marie Kirkpatrick Modesitt

Martha Marie Kirkpatrick Modesitt, 80, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed peacefully November 13, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was born March 20, 1940 in West Union, Doddridge County WV, a daughter of the late Emory and Annabelle Peaytt Kirkpatrick.

She retired as founder and director from Maries House to Home. She was a member of the South Parkersburg Woman’s Club and attended the Lynn St. Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jennie (George) Jefferson and Elizabeth Fluellen; sons, Jonathan Queen and Gerald (Heather) Moran; brothers, Emory “Lloyd” (Judy) Kirkpatrick and Adrian Paul (Sue) Kirkpatrick; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, along with a host of other family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Cary Queen; and brother, Jerald Kirkpatrick.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street Parkersburg, with Pastor Teddy Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery South. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 15th at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com.

