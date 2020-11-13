Police work to enforce new COVID-19 orders

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s going to be really difficult.”

A simple but direct statement from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, about the prospect of having to enforce a West Virginia order for people to wear face coverings, and businesses to require them.

Since the summer, several businesses have displayed signs like the City of Vienna has on its public buildings, requiring masks.

The chief hopes enforcing the order can be done without, as has happened in some situations, a confronation.

“We’re trying to be proactive here, and we’re going to handle it with care," Chief Pifer says. "It’s something new for the people and it’s something new for us. We’re going to do the best we can.”

All of Wood County’s offices have now reported positive cases, and, while keeping the courthouse and other county buildings open, the county has stepped up its safety precautions. But as they have across the nation, cases countywide have risen sharply during just the last two weeks.

“It’s not time to panic in Wood County, but it’s certainly time to increase our diligence," says Blair Couch, President, Wood County Commission. "And I don’t know what ‘superspreader’ events we’ve had over the past two weeks that have caused this spike. But events and indoor gatherings certainly have not slowed this spread.”

Gov. JIm Justice said Friday that businesses will need to post signs notifying entrants of the mask requirement under his executive order. The Republican governor first issued an indoor mask mandate in July. But that order did not require masks if social distancing was possible.

