Advertisement

‘Porch pirates’ stole more than $5 billion last year, survey says

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the peak of online holiday shopping around the corner, a new survey warns that porch pirates are getting ready to set sail.

A survey by finder.com reports porch pirates account for $5.4 billion in thefts over the past year.

That amounts to about $157 worth of packages stolen from the average American at their front door or apartment lobby areas.

Consumer advocates worry the problem will get worse, with online purchases expected to be up 11 percent over last year.

In fact, more than two-thirds of all holiday shopping will involve home delivery of those gifts.

According to the survey, the thieves are more likely to strike homes or neighborhoods of greater means.

If you want to foil porch pirates, using a post office box, adding a home security camera or requiring a signature release can be effective.

One surprise finding: About one in nine victims of porch pirates admit to stealing packages themselves.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County now 2nd-highest in W.Va. for active COVID-19 cases
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Update: Governor defends possible closings, crackdowns
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath says a man tried to rob Maxwell’s Pizza at 6:09 in the...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing pizza restaurant in McConnelsville, Ohio
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
Daybreak - Farewell, Zach Clark, 11/13/20
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 11/13/20
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
COVID-19 cases hit 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
Coronavirus cases stop Caribbean cruise
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
Serious injuries reported in explosion at VA hospital