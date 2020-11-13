This is Home: Vietnam War Veteran reflects on time in service

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Jim Waybright was the commanding officer of Bravo Company, 3rd of the 506th Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. He served in the War in Vietnam in 1970.

Mr. Waybright wanted to serve in the army since he was in school, and he enlisted after graduate school.

He has no regrets about becoming a member of the United States Military.

“I’m very proud to have been a veteran," said Waybright. "Fortunately, we’re in very close contact with the members of our company that we were fighting with in Vietnam. To me, it’s honoring their and all veterans' contributions to democracy in our country.”

Even though he served for a short time, he says he learned more in his time of service than he did any time before that.

Some of the lessons he took included perseverance, and that relationships are everything.

“Despite the tough conditions, you can prevail, you just can’t give up," Waybright said. "Relationships among people who’ve shared combat is very strong. It never goes away, and my men and I are very comfortable saying we love each other.”

Something he cherishes is the way Marietta treats their veterans. From large Veteran’s Day celebrations to memorials around town, Waybright says it’s a special feeling to be a veteran in Marietta.

“Marietta is a wonderful community supporting the veterans," said Waybright. "We come down here with pride.”

Mr. Waybright took it upon himself to dedicate 18 bricks at the Veteran’s Walk of Honor in Armory Square in Marietta, to honor the men he fought alongside with.

