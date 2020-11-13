Advertisement

This is Home: Vietnam War Veteran reflects on time in service

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Jim Waybright was the commanding officer of Bravo Company, 3rd of the 506th Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. He served in the War in Vietnam in 1970.

Mr. Waybright wanted to serve in the army since he was in school, and he enlisted after graduate school.

He has no regrets about becoming a member of the United States Military.

“I’m very proud to have been a veteran," said Waybright. "Fortunately, we’re in very close contact with the members of our company that we were fighting with in Vietnam. To me, it’s honoring their and all veterans' contributions to democracy in our country.”

Even though he served for a short time, he says he learned more in his time of service than he did any time before that.

Some of the lessons he took included perseverance, and that relationships are everything.

“Despite the tough conditions, you can prevail, you just can’t give up," Waybright said. "Relationships among people who’ve shared combat is very strong. It never goes away, and my men and I are very comfortable saying we love each other.”

Something he cherishes is the way Marietta treats their veterans. From large Veteran’s Day celebrations to memorials around town, Waybright says it’s a special feeling to be a veteran in Marietta.

“Marietta is a wonderful community supporting the veterans," said Waybright. "We come down here with pride.”

Mr. Waybright took it upon himself to dedicate 18 bricks at the Veteran’s Walk of Honor in Armory Square in Marietta, to honor the men he fought alongside with.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Health officials report 11 additional COVID deaths in West Virginia
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Update: Governor defends possible closings, crackdowns
Medical professionals urge the public to wear masks and social distance
Governor issues mandatory mask order
Restaurants owners say they are prepared to scale back in-house dining, if they have to.
Restaurant owner awaits new Ohio COVID-19 restrictions
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores

Latest News

Wade Sullivan (left) and Dylan McCoy (right) reflect on their final years as mascots
PHS and South senior mascots reflect on crazy season, many years of cheer
Congressional Award Gold Medal
THIS IS HOME: Williamstown teen earns medal from Congress
Todd Baucher
Todd Baucher reflects on forty years of reporting for WTAP
The Betsey Mills Club has served Marietta for nearly 100 years
Betsey Mills Club has served Marietta community for nearly 100 years