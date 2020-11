VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Vienna Public Works employees will be performing utility line work on 27th Street at the 17th Avenue intersection on Monday, November 16, 2020.

There will be a full street closure in the 1700 block of 27th Street.

Please find an alternative route.

The closure will start at 8:00 A.M. until noon.

