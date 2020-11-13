Veterans Day Drive Thru hosted at Belpre Elementary

BELPRE, Oh. (WTAP) - Veterans need not be honored only on Veterans Day.

Belpre Elementary held “The Light For Our Future” display as a drive thru event on Thursday evening for an hour.

The display ringed the horseshoe drive and bathed the building in patriot red, white and blue as well as song. Student artwork was on display and a slide show shared student appreciation as well.

Silhouettes of military poses and scene were also illuminated as patriot songs played.

The display started shortly after sunset and ran until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.