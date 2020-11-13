Advertisement

Wirt County wins Class A volleyball championship

Wirt County successfully defends Class A Volleyball Championship
By Jim Wharton and Jesse Wharff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wirt County Tigers have successfully defended their West Virginia Class A championship.

Thursday night the Tigers breezed past East Hardy 25-14, 25-15, 25-8 in the championship match.

The Class A field had been reduced to 5 teams from 8 teams because of bad Coronavirus numbers in Wood and Putnam Counties. That meant that

Parkersburg Catholic and Williamstown both had to forfeit the their opening round matches.

Wirt County was the top seed and began play in the afternoon with a semifinal match against Summers County. Summers won the first set, but the Tigers stormed back by winning the next 3 sets to move on to the finals.

Wirt County has now won 12 Class A volleyball championships since 2000.

