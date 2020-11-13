WTAP to air documentary on 50th anniversary of the death of the Marshall football team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - November marks the 50th anniversary of the crash that killed the Marshall football team. As a result of the accident, 75 people – including players, staff and family – were killed.

The team was returning from a game with East Carolina. The crash happened near Huntington.

WSAZ produced a 90 minute program to commemorate that event. WTAP will be airing it tomorrow, November 14 from 8 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. on the MeMy channel.

Viewers can find our Me-TV channel on 26.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 84 on CAS and channel 17 on Direct TV.

