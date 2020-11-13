Advertisement

WTAP to air documentary on 50th anniversary of the death of the Marshall football team

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - November marks the 50th anniversary of the crash that killed the Marshall football team. As a result of the accident, 75 people – including players, staff and family – were killed.

The team was returning from a game with East Carolina.  The crash happened near Huntington.

WSAZ produced a 90 minute program to commemorate that event. WTAP will be airing it tomorrow, November 14 from 8 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. on the MeMy channel.

Viewers can find our Me-TV channel on 26.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 84 on CAS and channel 17 on Direct TV.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Health officials report 11 additional COVID deaths in West Virginia
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday in a statewide address that bar, restaurants and fitness...
Update: Governor defends possible closings, crackdowns
Restaurants owners say they are prepared to scale back in-house dining, if they have to.
Restaurant owner awaits new Ohio COVID-19 restrictions
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
Daybreak - Farewell, Zach Clark, 11/13/20
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 11/13/20
WTAP News @ Noon - W.Va. Gov. Justice announces indoor mask mandate
WTAP News @ Noon - W.Va. Gov. Justice announces indoor mask mandate
Medical professionals urge the public to wear masks and social distance
Governor issues mandatory mask order