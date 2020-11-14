Congress’s fight against drug manufacturers continues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Congressman David McKinley is leading push back efforts against drug manufacturers.

In mid-September McKinley led a bipartisan letter backed by 243 congressmen.

The letter was addressed to the Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

It requested an immediate response to several drug manufacturers announcing that they planned to restrict the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

The 340B program requires drug manufacturers participating in Medicare and Medicaid to sell outpatient drugs to eligible hospitals at a discounted rate.

Eligible hospitals treat a high percentage of low income or rural patients.

Camden Clark is one such hospital.

Chief Financial Officer Kyle Pierson said, not only does the program provide discounts on drug prices, the 340B program is profitable. This has been a controversial element of the program but Pierson says such profits go back into the hospital and community by funding research, education initiatives, among other undertakings.

Pierson said “If the 340B program were to go away or be severely limited by the attacks that we’re seeing today, then we would be forced to look at our programs, and I’m not sitting here saying that we’re going to cut chemotherapy. I don’t mean that in any way but what I am saying is that the profits that we realize from the 340B program do enable us to provide care to patients below what it costs us.”

Pierson clarified that Camden Clark would not turn away anyone regardless of the 340B program. However, the program impacts the scope of care the hospital can give.

According to the American Health Association, HHS did push back against drug manufacturer Eli Lilly’s limitation efforts.

However, the first letter was not the last one.

Friday morning, McKinley headed another letter to Azar.

The letter pushed back against a drug manufacturer’s plan to turn the 340B discounts into rebates.

McKinley said, “I’m honored to lead this charge in the House of Representatives. And the one we just put out today has another 217 signatures on it. So we’re moving quickly to be able to underscore to HHS that this is not the time to allow big pharma to make the change, not in the middle of a pandemic.”

Pierson made it clear that Camden Clark is also against this proposed change.

He is worried that the hospital would lose the ability to track year-to-year savings, making budgeting difficult, and adding another layer of uncertainty on top of the pandemic.

Different health organizations use the 340B program differently so Camden Clark is just one example.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.