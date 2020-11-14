PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s a special weekend for the Parkersburg High boys soccer program.

PHS soccer boosters are recognizing the accomplishments of long time coach Don Fosselman by establishing a scholarship in his name through the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The Don Fosselman scholarship will be unveiled Saturday evening at a banquet in his honor at the Grand Pointe Center in Vienna.

The scholarship will go annually to a Parkersburg High soccer senior who maintains at least a 3.0 GPA. Selection will also be community service, leadership, and overall work ethic.

Fosselman established the Big Reds boys soccer program in 1988. In his 32 year career his teams won more than 500 games, including 6 state championships, 11 regional titles, and 13 conference crowns.

He’s been both state and national Boys High School Soccer Coach of the Year.

People who would like to contribute to the Don Fosselman scholarship fund can do so through the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.