Governor Justice orders delay of WV winter high school sports season

Winter sports season delayed until January 11.
By Jim Wharton and Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The alarming growth of the Coronavirus infection rate in West Virginia has led to action from Governor Jim Justice involving winter sports in the Mountain State.

Governor Justice has issued an executive order pushing back the start of the season to January 11.

The order affects, boys and girls basketball, swimmIng, wrestling and cheer.

Sports such as girls basketball and wrestling had already started their preseason practices will have to shut it down.

Since the Fall sports season was also delayed, Parkersburg High School’s athletic director Chris Way says that the staff is used to having to make these changes.

He says the biggest challenge will be figuring out how to schedule opponents differently and re-arrange the team’s practice and game schedules.

