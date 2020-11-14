Advertisement

Governor says Ohio is facing a monumental crisis in COVID-19

42 more deaths have been reported.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state is facing a monumental crisis.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, within 24 hours, 8,071 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

298 more people have been admitted to the hospital.

42 more deaths have been reported.

There have been 282,528 cases, 5,700 deaths and 21,856 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Governor DeWine says, “It’s up to everyone to slow this virus down. Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask.”

197,674 Ohioans have presumed recovered.

