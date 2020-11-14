Advertisement

Safety precautions for Salvation Army's kettle campaign

Safety precautions for Salvation Army’s kettle campaign
(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Salvation Army is beginning to implement safer methods for their volunteer bell ringers and those wanting to donate.

With the kettle campaign to help bring in donations during the holidays, the Salvation Army is outlining guidelines for their bell ringers. It includes everything from always wearing a mask to social distancing.

Another feature that people can use for donating without contact are codes that you can scan with your phone and donate virtually.

“And we also have a sponsorship structure for any businesses or organizations that want to contribute and help in this year when we’re seeing and projecting lower numbers of shoppers,” says Marietta Crops Officer, Lt. Elisha Moretz.

The Salvation Army of Marietta has cut their donation goal down to roughly $55 thousand.

They are still looking for bell ringers in the Marietta area. If you are interested in this then you can apply by calling (740) 373-4043.

