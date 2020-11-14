UFCW Local 400 and Kroger reach tentative agreement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After union workers voted to strike last week over disagreements with Kroger involving a future health care plan, Kroger Mid-Atlantic and workers have reached a tentative agreement.

A spokesperson for The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 says Kroger has agreed to fully fund health care benefits. Union members will vote on the agreement next week.

“This would not have happened without the unity, solidarity and strength of our members. When Kroger threatened to put our health care at risk, we stood strong and proved we were willing to fight for what we deserve,” a statement posted to the union’s website said.

“Kroger Mid-Atlantic and UFCW Local 400 have reached a fully recommended tentative agreement for associates in our West Virginia stores. Given the unique circumstances everyone is experiencing in today’s world, the Kroger Mid-Atlantic and UFCW Local 400 bargaining committees worked virtually and diligently to create an agreement that provides our associates with a solid compensation package of wages and benefits. Focusing on solutions – together – was the key in reaching this agreement,” Kroger officials said in a statement released to WTAP.

