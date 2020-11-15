Firefighters battling structure fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg firefighters are battling a structure fire at the corner of 11th Street and Murdoch Avenue Sunday afternoon.

A supervisor at the Wood County 911 Center said the fire was called in around 2 p.m. and that no injuries had yet been reported.

Dispatchers say Parkersburg police are on scene directing traffic and Camden Clark Ambulance Services are on standby should they be needed.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

