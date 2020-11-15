Health official encourages getting flu shots before Thanksgiving

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With rising cases of Covid-19, the flu season, and Thanksgiving coming up, getting a flu shot is important.

All these public health issues aren’t always separate. There is overlap.

In fact, the Mid Ohio Valley Health Department’s Director of Clinical services Rebecca Eaton said that in the past couple weeks there have been cases of people having Covid-19 and the flu at the same time.

This has been revealed through case management.

Eaton said, “We do case management for Covid and everyone who is positive, they have a case manager. We call them, get their information...when they got sick, how long they’ve been sick, what their symptoms are, who they’ve been in contact with, and in that process we have found that several of them have been identified as having both flu and the Covid.”

She emphasized that this is even more of a reason to get a flu shot.

WTAP is currently not clear if anyone with both Covid and the flu has been hospitalized.

Eaton warned that, just like Covid, it isn’t always obvious when you get the flu, however the danger you pose to vulnerable populations remains.

“Just because you feel fine does not mean you don’t have a virus. And we hear it every single day all day long: ‘it’s just my allergies.’ This time of year allergies are a common process but unless you test and know for sure it’s not Covid or the flu, it may be just your allergies, but it could be something much more serious. You may not be as sick, but if you take it to your grandmother or your parents or someone who has been sick, who has been fighting cancer, that puts them at much greater risk,” she said.

She added that the flu vaccine provides more protection if you decide to celebrate thanksgiving in a group, which isn’t without its risks, even with family.

In fact, even if you have been around family these past few months, you may not have been in the pre-Covid kind of close proximity Thanksgiving might entail.

The Mid Ohio Valley Health Department is not accepting walk-ins during Covid, however you can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated.

Depending on your county, the number you call is different.

Wood County (304) 485-7374

Wirt County (304) 275-3131

Roane County (304) 927-1480

Ritchie County (304) 643-2917

Pleasants County (304) 684-2461

Calhoun County (304) 354-6101

