Advertisement

Ohio at Miami, Ohio game is canceled

Ohio's next game is canceled
Ohio's next game is canceled(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - There will be no Battle of the Bricks this year between Ohio and the Miami Redhawks. The Mid-American Conference made the announcement Sunday afternoon. This statement came from the league office.

“The Ohio University at Miami University football game has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest.”

Head coach Frank Solich released this statement “the ‘Battle of the Bricks’ is a rivalry game we look forward to every season. The decision to cancel the game was based on roster issues due to test results and contact tracing. Out of caution, we’ve made the proactive decision to limit our team activities for now. We look forward to getting back on the field soon and competing.”

It was supposed to have taken place Tuesday night in Oxford, Ohio and the Bobcats next game is November 28th when they host Bowling Green.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42 more deaths have been reported.
Governor says Ohio is facing a monumental crisis in COVID-19
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
DeWine signs mask enforcement order
Police work to enforce new COVID-19 orders
Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Chadron, Bridgeport, Creek Valley and Potter Dix to open playoffs Friday.
Wood County high school football playoff games cancelled

Latest News

WTAP News @ 11 - Sports 11-14
Fall Sports Scoreboard - November 14th
Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Chadron, Bridgeport, Creek Valley and Potter Dix to open playoffs Friday.
Wood County high school football playoff games cancelled
(MGN)
Governor Justice orders delay of WV winter high school sports season
Fort Frye HS and community showing support before tomorrow’s game
Fort Frye community shows support before Saturday’s game
WTAP News @ 6 - Fosselman Scholarship established
Don Fosselman Scholarship