Reports of power outages, lines down in Parkersburg

Generic downed powerline picture
Generic downed powerline picture(KOTA)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the Mid-Ohio Valley experiences wind gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour, the Wood County 911 Center has been receiving reports of powerlines being knocked down throughout the day.

A supervisor says lines are down all over Parkersburg and advises residents to steer clear of any wires.

With reports of downed powerlines, reports of intermittent power outages have also been reported.

Dispatchers say you can report downed lines to the 911center’s non-emergency line (304-485-8501) or by calling your power company. In Parkersburg, that’s likely MonPower, who dispatchers say is working in the area to fix lines and restore power.

The Parkersburg Fire Department has also been responding to calls of downed power lines.

If a downed line poses a significant threat to someone’s safety, call 911.

