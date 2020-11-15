Advertisement

River City Farmers Market faces uncertainty for upcoming winter

Farmers markets aren't just for veggies. One of the vendors sold cookies and the stand next to...
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Covid has made many businesses struggle in 2020 but the River City Farmers Market has flourished.

This doesn’t mean, however, that there are no obstacles to come.

River City Farmers Market President Tom Fagan says that relocating to Downtown Marietta has been a positive move for the business. The market has never had so many customers this time of year. However, the business might have to close January through March.

“We’ll be right here in the street until the end of the year. After that, we’re going to reevaluate. Um, typically we stay open all year but we’ve had an indoor facility. Obviously we don’t have that right now. We’ve looked for an indoor facility...haven’t come up with anything yet so we’re kind of weighing the options.”

Winter is up in the air for the River City Farmers Market but for now it remains a bustling attraction with cauliflower, broccoli, cookies, art, and other items up for sale.

