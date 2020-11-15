Advertisement

Suspect arrested in ‘random’ attack on actor Rick Moranis

Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant...
Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, according to police.(Source: AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series “Second City Television” and roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked.

Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground.

Police didn’t identify Moranis at the time, but Moranis’s representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a “random, unprovoked assault.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42 more deaths have been reported.
Governor says Ohio is facing a monumental crisis in COVID-19
DeWine signs mask enforcement order
Police work to enforce new COVID-19 orders
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Double homicide
Fire Marshal asking for help in double homicide

Latest News

Tropical Storm Iota is brewing in the Caribbean Sea and threatening a second tropical strike...
Iota strengthens into hurricane as it threatens Nicaragua, Honduras
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump supporters' morning protests turn into violent clashes
There has been overlap with Covid and flu season beyond simply timing.
Health official encourages getting flu shots before Thanksgiving
Snip Snip Hooray posted this sign on their door as well as on the walls inside.
Tighter Covid restrictions remind business owner of the unforeseeable future