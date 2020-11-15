Advertisement

Tighter Covid restrictions remind business owner of the unforeseeable future

Snip Snip Hooray posted this sign on their door as well as on the walls inside.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice’s stricter enforcement of Covid-19 compliance in businesses went into effect this Saturday.

Justice announced on Friday that facial coverings will be required at all times in businesses. In addition, stores will need to post signs notifying customers of Justice’s mask requirement.

He went as far as encouraging business owners to call the police on patrons without a mask.

For Mary Lamp, owner of Snip Snip Hooray, this move is welcome, however it also re-amplifies looming fears of being shut down.

“I think that now, since the first shut down, we’re constantly living in fear week to week that our businesses are going to be shut down with nothing else open to replace that income for our families and our community, especially a community like mine. Every single business down here works very very hard to stay open and be as successful as they are,” she said.

A precautionary measure other businesses can learn from Lamp: she has disposable masks available for anyone who comes into her store without one.

Lamp says she won’t stop wearing a mask until she and her customers are safe from contagion.

